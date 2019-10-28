Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Jeremy Shane Burrow — age 43, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of robbery, attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.
Leif McCulley — age 29, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of menacing.
Robert Lee Porter — age 20, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery and second-degree assault.
Jesse Robinson — age 28, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 155 pounds, with blond hair and green eyes, sought on suspicion of escape and identity theft.
Michael Duwan Taylor — age 33, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 209 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of first-degree assault.
Raymond Rashad Tillman — age 38, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse and harassment.
Jacob James Wilson — age 23, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-W16492, 277-W16067, 277-M14809, 277-M16506, 277-M15573, 277-W14786, 277-M16607.