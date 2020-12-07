Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Richard Patrick Deanda — age 20, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of illegal discharge of firearm, weapon possession by previous offender, reckless endangerment, trespass with intent to commit crime, aggravated motor vehicle theft.
Tracy Lynne Dixon — age 40, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She is sought out of Alabama by U.S. marshals on suspicion of robbery, motor vehicle theft, theft and harassment.
Michael Stacey Prater — age 34 , 6 feet 1 inch tall, 201 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought out of Alabama by U.S. marshals on suspicion of robbery, motor vehicle theft, theft and harassment.
Mikel Isareal Rodriquez — age 33, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of robbery, assault-reckless causing injury, theft and harassment.
Miguel Ulice Solis-Zuniga — age 27, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of leaving scene of accident involving death, failure to report accident and driving under restraint.
Jessica R. Wyant — age 33, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 170 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes. She is sought on suspicion of identity theft.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-W17663, 277-W17665, 277-M17670, 277-C18083, 277-M18304, 277-W18183, 277-M18298, 277-M18303, 277-C18524.