Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Josiah Ezekiel Brown — age 19, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault causing serious bodily injury, assault causing injury and harassment.
Khean Osvaldo Caballero — age 20, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery with intent to kill/aim/wound with weapon, burglary armed with weapon and felony menacing with weapon.
Christian Isaiah Gutierrez — age 18, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 121 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery with deadly weapon, burglary, assault, felony menacing with weapon, theft, aggravated motor vehicle theft and weapon possession by previous offender.
Joseph Lee Santiago-Lopez — age 26, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 265 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery, menace with deadly weapon, aggravated motor vehicle theft, felony menacing with weapon and attempted reckless vehicular assault.
Masson Salazar — age 24, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of second-degree assault/domestic violence.
Gary Dale Stanley — age 33, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of assault - strangulation, false imprisonment, telephone - obstruct service.
Joshua Michael Thompson — age 35, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-W17663, 277-W17665, 277-M17670, 277-C18083, 277-M18304, 277-W18183, 277-M18298, 277-M18303, 277-C18524, 277-W18586.