Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Michael Arce — age 44, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder.
Patrick Leslie Blanchard — age 34, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 192 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, violation of protection order, harassment, criminal mischief and burglary.
Nelson Alexander Cardona — age 23, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of felony menacing with weapon, stalking, possession of weapon by previous offender, assault, false reporting-false identification, protection order violation, driving under restraint and driving under the influence.
Cory Robert Grassie — age 33, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 165 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping, assault and harassment.
Xavier Marquez Harness — age 25, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery, possession of weapon by previous offender, menacing, felony menacing, criminal mischief, driving under restraint and vehicular eluding.
Paul Wesley Post — age 37, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping, use of stun gun and harassment.
Mekko Grant Welch — age 37, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, 205 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, strangulation and harassment.
Marquise Avery Wilkins — age 30, 6 feet tall, 215 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, strangulation, harassment, resisting arrest and obstruction a peace officer.
Remain anonymous
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-M19438, 277-C19510, 277-C19605, M18897, 277-C19955, 277-C19772, 277-M20004, 277-M19552, 277-C20366, 277-M20402, 277-M20755, 277-M20459, 277-W20763, 277-C20907, 277-M20990, 277-M21073, 277-W21062, 277-W20845, 277-W21055, 277-M20852, 277-C21259.