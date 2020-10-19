Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Tashon Jessie Ausborne — age 19, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of escape and burglary.
Nathan Ryan Boomsliter — age 18, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of escape and sexual assault.
Jacinto Jonathan Gonzalez — age 48, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 172 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of burglary, providing false information to a pawnbroker and failure to appear.
Robert Angel Pena — age 25, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, violent crime causing death.
Hale Poloa — age 20, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, strangulation, false imprisonment, child abuse and harassment.
Daniel Robert Schnieders — age 30, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 170 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, aggravated sex offense, sexual exploitation of a child and sexual assault on a child.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-C17913, 277-C17899, 277-M17355, 277-M17900, 277-W17663, 277-W17665, 277-M17670, 277-C18083.