Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Anthony Jareil Brown — age 28, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of robbery and assault on a peace officer.
Anthony Hunt — age 39, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair and blues eyes, sought on suspicion of escape, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and drugs.
Thomas Deandre Ivery — age 30, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of failure to appear: kidnapping, assault and child abuse.
Bryant Edward Lynch — age 41, 6 feet tall, 231 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping, possession of a weapon by a felon and menacing.
Oshane Dwayne Spence — age 24, 6 feet tall 5 inches tall, 300 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of second-degree assault and menacing.
Michael Duwan Taylor — age 33, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 209 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of first-degree assault.
Raymond Rashad Tillman — age 38, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse and harassment.
Brian Willingham — age 39, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 209 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of motor vehicle theft.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-W14786, 277-M16607.