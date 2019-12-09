Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Randy Ray Bishop — age 35, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 170 pounds, with blond hair and green eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, strangulation, kidnapping, felony menacing and child abuse.
Anthony Jareil Brown — age 28, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of robbery and assault on a peace officer.
Kenneth Dunlap — age 38, 6 feet tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of escape, drug possession, theft and sex offender-failure to register.
Zachary Marcus Aaron Mullins — age 27, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 145 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of failure to appear: motor vehicle theft and trespassing.
Oshane Dwayne Spence — age 24, 6 feet tall 5 inches tall, 300 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of second-degree assault and menacing.
Michael Duwan Taylor — age 33, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 209 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of first-degree assault.
Raymond Rashad Tillman — age 38, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse and harassment.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.