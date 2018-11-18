Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Donnie Croft — age 26, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of third-degree burglary, motor vehicle theft, robbery and vehicular eluding.
Steven Lee Crowbridge — age 37, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping and intimidation.
Leonel Hernandez — age 25, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of homicide.
Christopher Terrance Jacobs — age 24, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault and failure to comply.
Daniel Quidachay — age 36, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of escape, false information to a pawnbroker and drug possession.
Bart Dale Sprague — age 50, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180 pounds, bald with blue eyes, sought on suspicion of failure to appear and failure to comply.
Joe Taylor — age 61, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of menacing.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-C15224, 277-C15307, 277-M15375.
Nathan Meek — age 36, 6 feet 3 inches tall, 220 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes, sought on suspicion of failure to appear.