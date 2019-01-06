Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Ivan Davila — age 31, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault.
Gabriel Morrow — age 26, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of identity theft, possession of forged instrument and controlled substance possession.
Donnie Osborn — age 67, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 227 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted menacing, attempted second-degree burglary and drug possession.
Dazmire Levan Treve Rodgers — age 19, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of sexual assault, robbery and failure to comply.
Clint Stamp — age 33, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 270 pounds, with red hair and blues eyes, sought on suspicion of menacing, theft and identity theft.
Vincent Lee Summers — age 23, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of failure to comply.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-C15556, 277-C15545.
