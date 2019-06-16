Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Shawn Joseph Bell — age 36, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of homicide, assault, possession of weapon by previous offender, failure to appear and dangerous drugs.
Derek Ducher — age 30, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of domestic violence and assault.
Felipe De Jesus Mendias-Hernandez — age 51, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, harassment and felony menacing.
Marianna Moore — age 26, 5 feet tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes. She is sought on suspicion of criminal impersonation and burglary.
Ryan Orr — age 33, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 175 pounds, with blond hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of second-degree assault, domestic violence and first-degree trespass.
Richard Anthony Otero — age 32, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of probation violation, assault, obstruction and failure to comply.
Lino Moa Moa Poloa — age 20, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 158 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of vehicular eluding, reckless driving and failure to comply.
Logan White — age 29, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 180 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of menacing, domestic violence, tampering with a witness and traffic.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-C16093. 277-C16121, 277-M16136, 277-M16127, 277-C16141.