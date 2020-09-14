Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Aaron Beemer — age 36, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of second-degree burglary and robbery.
Jacinto Jonathan Gonzalez — age 48, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 172 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of burglary, providing false information to a pawnbroker and failure to appear.
Shawn Derrick Hines — age 42, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, child abuse, harassment and menacing.
Jeshua Dempsy Pivaral-Lopez — age 31, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 290 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of child prostitution and exploitation of a child.
Hale Poloa — age 20, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, strangulation, false imprisonment, child abuse and harassment.
Jacob Adam Saunders — age 23, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 125 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of assault on a peace officer, vehicular eluding, criminal mischief, criminal impersonation, obstruction, DUI, reckless driving, leaving scene of accident, drug possession and possession of weapon by previous offender.
Daniel Robert Schnieders — age 30, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 170 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, aggravated sex offense, sexual exploitation of a child and sexual assault on a child.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
