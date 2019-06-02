Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Shawn Joseph Bell — age 36, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of homicide, assault, possession of weapon by previous offender, failure to appear and dangerous drugs.
Joseph Jared Coleman — age 25, 6 feet 3 inches tall, 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of robbery.
Kenneth Dunlap — age 38, 6 feet tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of escape, drug possession, theft and sex offender-failure to register.
Roy Elliot — age 27, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of vehicular eluding.
James Harrelson — age 45, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of criminal possession, financial transaction device, drug possession and distribution.
Deajrua Leanne Maddox — age 22, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of menacing.
Felipe De Jesus Mendias-Hernandez — age 51, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion assault with a deadly weapon, harassment and felony menacing.
Norma Lee Negron — age 27, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 143 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of escape - wanted for questioning in homicide.
Robert Lee Porter — age 19, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery and second-degree assault.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-M15841, 277-C15962, 277-C16093. 277-C16121, 277-M16136, 277-M16127, 277-C16141,