Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Christopher Chavez — age 35, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 168 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of vehicular eluding, escape, weapons possession and drug possession.
Glen Frost — age 30, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 195 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted escape, aggravated motor vehicle theft and theft.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-M14857, 277-C15672, 277-C15709, 277-M15682, 277-C15762, 277-C15173, 277-W10741.