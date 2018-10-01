Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Rebekah Mary Acri — age 30, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 180-pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is being sought on suspicion of failure to appear.
Jess Duran — age 27, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 121 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, is being sought on suspicion of identity theft.
Leonel Hernandez — age 25, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, is being sought on suspicion of homicide.
Christopher Terrance Jacobs — age 24, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, is being sought on suspicion of assault and failure to comply.
Marcus Jones — age 26, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 161 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, is being sought on suspicion of identity theft and motor vehicle theft.
Alan Kulina — ages 41, 6 feet tall, 205 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, is being sought on suspicion of menacing.
Angel Miracle Sanchez — age 25, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, is being sought on suspicion of second-degree assault.
Bernard Shillingburg — 5 feet 1 inch tall, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, is being sought on suspicion of menacing.
Ngai Wilson — age 47, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 199 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, is being sought on suspicion of distribution/possession of Schedule I-II controlled substance.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-M14880, 277-M14989, 277-W14986, 277-14954, 277-M15002, 277-C15081, 277-W15095, 277-C15088, 277-C15173.