Wanted

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.

Shaureb Alam — age 26, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, strangulation and harassment.

Nelson Alexander Cardona — age 23, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of felony menacing with weapon, stalking, possession of weapon by previous offender, assault, false reporting-false identification, protection order violation, driving under restraint and driving under the influence.

Brianna Joy Grimes — age 21, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of assault, burglary and harassment.

Xavier Marquez Harness — age 25, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery, possession of weapon by previous offender, menacing, felony menacing, criminal mischief, driving under restraint and vehicular eluding.

Gregory John Pfander — age 47, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 205 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, serious crime causing death and serious bodily injury, harassment, driving under restraint and off highway vehicle on street.

Jahsean Alexander Richards — age 23, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of burglary, felony menacing, violation of protection order, theft, stalking, criminal mischief and assault.

Marquise Avery Wilkins — age 30, 6 feet tall, 215 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, strangulation, harassment, resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer.

Damian Lawrence Zamora — age 24, 6 feet 4 inches tall, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, strangulation, aggravated motor vehicle theft, driving under restraint, possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Remain anonymous

If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.

A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.

The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-W20763, 277-M20990, 277-M21073, 277-W21062, 277-W20845, 277-W21055, 277-M20852, 277-M20995, 277-M21334, 277-C20418.