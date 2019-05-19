Robert Adam Andrews
Robert Adam Andrews
Wanted

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.

Robert Adam Andrews — age 36, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of escape.

Deajrua Leanne Maddox — age 22, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of menacing.

Edgar Marquez aka Javier Estrada — age 37, 5 feet tall 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of burglary.

Norma Lee Negron — age 27, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 143 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of escape - wanted for questioning in homicide.

Lino Moa Moa Poloa — age 20, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 158 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of vehicular eluding and reckless driving.

Robert Lee Porter — age 19, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery and second-degree assault.

Michael Stephens — age 47, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 135 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of menacing and criminal impersonation.

Brian Walker — age 47, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted robbery and driving after judgement.

If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.

A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.

The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-W10741, 277-M15841, 277-C15962, 277-M16055, 277-C16093. 277-C16121.

