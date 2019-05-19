Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Robert Adam Andrews — age 36, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of escape.
Deajrua Leanne Maddox — age 22, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of menacing.
Edgar Marquez aka Javier Estrada — age 37, 5 feet tall 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of burglary.
Norma Lee Negron — age 27, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 143 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of escape - wanted for questioning in homicide.
Lino Moa Moa Poloa — age 20, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 158 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of vehicular eluding and reckless driving.
Robert Lee Porter — age 19, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery and second-degree assault.
Michael Stephens — age 47, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 135 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of menacing and criminal impersonation.
Brian Walker — age 47, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted robbery and driving after judgement.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-W10741, 277-M15841, 277-C15962, 277-M16055, 277-C16093. 277-C16121.