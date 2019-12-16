Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Timothy Jauan Barron — age 25, 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, false imprisonment and harassment.
Randy Ray Bishop — age 35, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 170 pounds, with blond hair and green eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, strangulation, kidnapping, felony menacing and child abuse.
Aaron Dennis — age 27, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 145 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of menacing, identity theft and second-degree burglary.
Bryant Edward Lynch — age 41, 6 feet tall, 231 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping, possession of a weapon by a felon and menacing.
Lenin Ernesto Matos — age 34, 6 feet 3 inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of failure to appear on assault, harassment and menacing.
Skylar Melissa Palomino — age 20, 4 feet 11 inches tall, 105 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of failure to appear for assault, possession of a controlled substance and motor vehicle theft.
Jacob James Wilson — age 23, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-W14786, 277-M16607.