Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding these people, for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Donnie Croft, 26, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, is being sought on suspicion of third-degree burglary, motor vehicle theft, robbery and vehicular eluding.
Leonel Hernandez, 25, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, is being sought on suspicion of homicide.
Charles Valentino Lobato, 31, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, is being sought on suspicion of homicide.
Carlos Florentino Mondragon, 30, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, is being sought on suspicion of kidnapping.
Tara Noble, 34, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 145 pounds, with red hair and green eyes, is being sought on suspicion of forgery.
Logan William Pierce, 40, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, is being sought on suspicion of failure to appear, larceny, vehicle theft.
Jordan Rabins, 27, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, is being sought on suspicion of menacing-domestic violence.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867. You can remain anonymous and could earn a reward up to $1,000.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 between 2 and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-C15066, 277-M14880, 277-M14989, 277-W14986, 277-14954, 277-M15002, 277-C15081, 277-W15095.