Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Trevon Anthony Arnell — age 20, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of robbery, burglary, felony menacing, DUI and assault.
Shawn Derrick Hines — age 41, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, child abuse, harassment and menacing.
Hale Poloa — age 20, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, strangulation, false imprisonment, child abuse and harassment.
Ericka Beverly Sanchez — age 29, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of motor theft, attempt to influence, criminal impersonation, theft, ID theft and controlled substance.
Christopher Alejandro Sandoval — age 31, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of burglary, assault, menacing, kidnapping, aggravated motor vehicle theft, possession of controlled substance, illegal possession of a weapon and theft.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-C17090, 277-M17341, 277-M17206, 277-C17348, 277-M17389, 277-M17031, 277-C16956, 277-C14418, 277-C16929, 277-C16990, 277-C17913, 277-M17460, 277-C17899, 277-M17355.