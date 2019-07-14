Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Randy Ray Bishop — age 35, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 170 pounds, with blond hair and green eyes, sought on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, strangulation, kidnapping, felony menacing and child abuse.
Joseph Jared Coleman — age 25, 6 feet 3 inches tall, 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of robbery. Coleman is considered armed and dangerous.
Daniel Cyr — age 33, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of menacing.
Adam Hines — age 51, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 300 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft and vehicular assault.
Felipe De Jesus Mendias-Hernandez — age 51, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion assault with a deadly weapon, harassment and felony menacing.
Maria Morales — age 29, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder. Morales is considered armed and dangerous.
Lino Moa Moa Poloa — age 20, 6 feet tall, 158 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of vehicular eluding, reckless driving and failure to comply.
Robert Lee Porter — age 19, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery and second-degree assault.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-C16141, 277-M16311.