Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Devante James Ballard — age 29, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of felony menacing with weapon, assault, violation of protection order, criminal mischief, child abuse, harassment and burglary.
Patrick Leslie Blanchard — age 34, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 192 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, violation of protection order, harassment, criminal mischief and burglary.
Elija Adam Joseph Brown — age 19, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of sexual assault, assault, strangulation and sexual contact without consent.
Marc Anthony Castillo-Villalobos — age 21, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping, assault, harassment and criminal mischief.
Dominick Michael Davis — age 20, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 125 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, strangulation, criminal mischief, burglary, harassment, driving under the influence, careless driving, leaving scene and failure to report accident and driving under restraint.
Brandon Ray Gallegos — age 36, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 145 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, strangulation, violation of protection order, child abuse and criminal mischief.
Robert Jesus/Josue Penaranda — age 37, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of sexual assault, kidnapping, assault, strangulation, careless driving, leaving scene of accident, speeding, driving under restraint, failure to provide proof of insurance and criminal possession of financial device.
Tino Deaudeare Rice — age 40, 6 feet 4 inches tall, 225 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, strangulation, kidnapping false imprisonment, harassment, driving under restraint, driving under the influence, driving while ability impaired and careless driving.
Remain anonymous
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-M19438, 277-C19510, 277-C19605, M18897, 277-C19955, 277-C19772, 277-M20004, 277-M19552, 277-C20366, 277-M20402, 277-M20755.
