Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Elijah James Cogmon — age 33, 6 feet tall, 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of controlled substance, drub paraphernalia, weapon, firearm purchase and habitual criminal.
Brandon Holmquist — age 29, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping, theft, assault, criminal mischief, violation of parole order, child abuse, weapon possession and controlled substance.
Marcos Natividad — age 46, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 162 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of motor theft, theft and criminal impersonation.
Ericka Beverly Sanchez — age 29, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of motor theft, attempt to influence, criminal impersonation, theft, ID theft and controlled substance.
Noah David Purdy — age 28, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of assault on a peace officer, vehicular eluding, vehicular assault and resisting arrest.
Josiah Richard Solis — age 22, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, strangulation, false imprisonment and harassment.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-C17090, 277-M17341, 277-M17206, 277-C17348, 277-M17389, 277-M17031, 277-C16956, 277-C14418, 277-C16929, 277-C16990.