Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Lamar Maqhail Baugh — age 19, 6 feet tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of robbery and parole violation.
Leonel Hernandez — age 25, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of homicide.
Devante Humphrey — age 26, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of possession of weapons by a previous offender.
Kristina Longrear — age 36, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She is sought on suspicion of drug distribution, forgery and aggravated motor vehicle theft.
Carlos Daniel Meza — age 30, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of escape.
Gabriel Morrow — age 26, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of identity theft, possession of forged instrument and controlled substance possession.
Darius Pittenger — age 39, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 161 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes, sought on suspicion of first-degree trespass.
Dazmire Levan Treve Rodgers — age 19, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of sexual assault, robbery and failure to comply.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-C15556, 277-C15545, 277-M15602, 277-M14857, 277-C15672.