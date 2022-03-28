Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Amber Rose Haney — age 25, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 125 pounds, with red hair and green eyes. She is sought on suspicion of child abuse knowingly and recklessly causing death.
Thomas Deandre Ivery — age 33, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 166 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated unauthorized absence, kidnapping, felony menacing with weapon, assault, violation of protection order, false imprisonment, theft, criminal mischief, reckless driving, failure to report accident, harassment, child abuse, possession of weapon by previous offender and violent crime with weapon.
Jeremy Wayne Mosley — age 29, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of felony menacing with a weapon.
Thaddeus James Mercado — age 30, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, strangulation, harassment, kidnapping, felony menacing with weapon and false imprisonment.
Robert Lee Porter — age 41, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault with deadly weapon, causing serious injury, indecency with child and failure to register as a sex offender.
Miguel Ulice Solis-Zuniga — age 28, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of leaving scene of accident involving death, failure to report accident and driving under restraint.
Christopher Malik Wiggins — age 18, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery with weapon, violent crime with weapon, violent juvenile offender with weapon, felony menacing with weapon, carrying concealed weapon, handgun possession by a juvenile and defaced firearm.
Joseph Michael Woods — age 23, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, strangulation.
Remain anonymous
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-M19438, 277-C19510, 277-C19605, M18897, 277-C19955, 277-C19772, 277-M20004, 277-M19552, 277-C20366, 277-M20402, 277-M20755, 277-M20459, 277-W20763, 277-C20907, 277-M20990, 277-M21073.