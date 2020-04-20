Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Vershaun Eugene Allen — age 25, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 162 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of robbery, motor vehicle theft, menacing, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and failure to comply.
Andrew Arellano — age 34, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 260 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of stalking, harassment and violation of a protection order.
Jose Padilla — age 35, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of sexual assault, DUI and driving under restraint.
Willie Eugene Patterson — age 47, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, strangulation, harassment and child abuse.
Martet Lavell Urquhart — age 33, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, false imprisonment, harassment and theft.
Roderick Michael Vigil — age 42, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of failure to appear on burglary, assault, harassment and stalking.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-M16827, 277-C16806, 277-M16883, 277-M16767, 277-C16694, 277-M16822, 277-M17026, 277-17014, 454-C18063.