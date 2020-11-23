Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Alejandro M. Barcelo — age 22, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury, illegal discharge of firearm, prohibited weapon - drunk with gun.
Larry Campbell — age 54, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of escape and attempted escape.
Edgar Omar Delarosa — age 28, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder, assault causing serious bodily injury, kidnapping, assault - strangulation, criminal mischief and felony menacing with a weapon.
Dy Nali Malik Gilbert — age 21, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of leaving scene of accident involving serious bodily injury, burglary, menacing with a weapon and possession of a weapon by previous offender.
Paul Alfonzo Gonzalez — age 25, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 167 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of witness/victim intimidation, assault, menacing and harassment.
Brock Jay Kogan — age 31, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft and controlled substance.
Daniel Robert Schnieders — age 30, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 170 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, aggravated sex offense, sexual exploitation of a child and sexual assault on a child.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-W17663, 277-W17665, 277-M17670, 277-C18083, 277-M18304, 277-W18183, 277-M18298, 277-M18303, 277-C18524.