Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Zachary Brockmann — age 30, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, weapon possession by previous offender, burglary, criminal mischief and harassment.
Demetrius Dunbar — age 41, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of second-degree assault.
Laray Dionza Fowler — age 34, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of robbery and failure to appear.
Brandon Holmquist — age 30, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping, theft, assault, criminal mischief, violation of parole order, child abuse, weapon possession and controlled substance.
Jeshua Dempsy Pivaral-Lopez — age 31, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 290 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of child prostitution and exploitation of a child.
William Meekins — age 48, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 200 pounds, with black/bald hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender.
Noah David Purdy — age 28, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of assault on a peace officer, vehicular eluding, vehicular assault and resisting arrest.
Jacob Adam Saunders — age 23, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 125 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of assault on a peace officer, vehicular eluding, criminal mischief, criminal impersonation, obstruction, DUI, reckless driving, leaving scene of accident, drug possession and possession of weapon by previous offender.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-C17913, 277-C17899, 277-M17355, 277-M17900, 277-W17663, 277-W17665, 277-M17670, 277-C18083.