Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Anthony Wayne Arnell — age 41, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of felony menacing, false imprisonment, assault and harassment.
Patrick Leslie Blanchard — age 34, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 192 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, violation of protection order, harassment, criminal mischief and burglary.
Tyrone Wilson Broughton — age 35, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of robbery, controlled substance, possession of weapon by previous offender, menacing, theft, violation of protection order, assault, harassment, drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession, habitual offender, strangulation and obstruction.
Nelson Alexander Cardona — age 23, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of felony menacing with weapon, stalking, possession of weapon by previous offender, assault, false reporting-false identification, protection order violation, driving under restraint and driving under the influence.
David Paul Fernandez — age 39, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, harassment and child abuse.
Alberto Luis Garza — age 35, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of harassment, assault, strangulation, felony menacing, moving violation in construction zone, failure to display insurance, unregistered vehicle, driving under restraint and speeding.
Rashawn Julian Marquez — age 19, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 122 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, discharge firearm, prohibited use of weapon, assault, tampering, harassment, obstruction, aggravated motor vehicle theft, reckless endangerment, child abuse, violation of protection order, carrying concealed weapon, marijuana possession, driving under restraint, driving under influence, speeding and providing false information to pawn broker.
Robert Michael Weaver — age 44, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 205 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping, assault and criminal mischief.
Remain anonymous
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-M19438, 277-C19510, 277-C19605, M18897, 277-C19955, 277-C19772, 277-M20004, 277-M19552, 277-C20366, 277-M20402, 277-M20755, 277-M20459, 277-W20763, 277-C20907, 277-M20990.