Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Khean Osvaldo Caballero — age 21, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery with intent to kill/aim/wound with weapon, armed burglary with weapon and felony menacing with weapon.
Timothy Powell Lott — age 40, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 175 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder, assault, obstruction of telephone service and harassment.
Melissa Arlene Marshall — age 39, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She is sought on suspicion of assault with deadly weapon causing injury, violent crime using weapon, controlled substance, trespass, drug paraphernalia, bias motived crime and criminal mischief.
Jorge Negrete-Vazquez — age 36, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of stalking, harassment and failure to appear.
Clint Allen Sanchez — age 39, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, strangulation, criminal mischief, harassment, trespass and failure to register as sex offender.
Justin Daniel Taylor — age 36, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of violation of protection order, harassment, burglary, stalking and child abuse.
Christopher David Turner — age 41, 6 feet tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, strangulation and harassment.
Remain anonymous
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-M19438, 277-C19510, 277-C19605, M18897, 277-C19955, 277-C19772, 277-M20004, 277-M19552.