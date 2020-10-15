A man was shot in the leg in a late Wednesday night mugging attempt, Colorado Springs police said.
The victim was walking home near the intersection of Astrozon Boulevard and Aerotech Drive around 10 p.m. when gunman approached and demanded the victim empty his pockets.
When the victim hesitated, the mugger threatened to shoot him, police said.
The victim turned to run and the mugger shot him the leg. But the victim managed to flag down a driver who took him to Memorial Hospital. The mugger fled.
The victim's gunshot wound was serious but not life-threatening, police said.
Police say they didin't find the mugger or evidence of the shooting in the area of Astrozon Boulevard and Aerotech Drive.
The mugger was described as a man wearing all black, about 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black hat and a black face covering.