A mudslide has shut down both lanes of Interstate 70 west of Glenwood Springs at Dotsero exit, according to Colorado State Patrol and state troopers.
Vehicles that were stuck in the mudslide have been recovered, authorities said.
The interstate is expected to be closed for at least four hours while crews work to clear the roadway.
This is the WB lanes, mud over half way up the concrete center barriers in places. Luckily all vehicles that were stuck have been recovered. Crews are working with loaders to clear the roadway however this is an extended scene. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/pBoVcDy9nu— CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) July 26, 2019