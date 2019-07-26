I-70 mudslide
Caption +

A mudslide on I-70 near Glenwood Springs shut down both lanes of traffic Friday afternoon (Courtesy of Colorado State Patrol - Eagle, Twitter) 
Show MoreShow Less

A mudslide has shut down both lanes of Interstate 70 west of Glenwood Springs at Dotsero exit, according to Colorado State Patrol and state troopers. 

Vehicles that were stuck in the mudslide have been recovered, authorities said. 

The interstate is expected to be closed for at least four hours while crews work to clear the roadway. 

Tags

Load comments