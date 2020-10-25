Much of Colorado is expected to get more than a foot of snow by Monday, along with below-freezing temperatures from Sunday's incoming winter storm, according to the National Weather Service.
For the Pikes Peak region, including Teller and El Paso counties, a winter storm warning is in effect from noon Sunday until noon Monday.
Teller County and northern El Paso County can expect 6 to 13 inches of snow, while southern areas of El Paso County can expect 5 to 8 inches, the weather service said. Winds are forecast to be as high as 35 mph.
Sunday's high in Colorado Springs is forecast to reach just 26 degrees and 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected. More snow accumulation is likely late Sunday with a low of 4 degrees, the weather service forecasts.
Monday's high in the city is forecast to be 16 degrees with 1 to 2 inches of snow before noon. Wind chills are expected to be between -10 and 0 degrees.
Western Colorado is under a winter storm warning from noon Sunday to 6 p.m. Monday.
In the Leadville area and in Lake, Chaffee and Fremont counties, heavy snow is expected with totals ranging from 11 to 17 inches, according to the weather service.
East of the Continental Divide, expected snow totals range from 8 to 18 inches with winds up to 40 mph.
The powerful cold front and a "deepening storm to the west" are expected to combine to bring heavy snow to all northern mountains, the winter warning said. Snow, sleet and freezing rain are forecast along with "record-breaking cold air."
Efforts fighting the East Troublesome wildfire “had a very good day” Saturday, according to fire incident commander Noel Livingston in a Sunday morning update posted to Facebook. Although the wintery weather moving in Saturday brought high winds, he said they did not result in significant fire spreading.
“Crews were able to get in all areas they needed to get into to get the work done that was so critical for us yesterday,” he said. Read more here.
Snow accumulation in the Denver area will be between 2 and 4 inches Sunday with a high of 19 degrees, the weather service said. A low of about 7 degrees with windchill values of -2 are forecast overnight, along with 3 to 7 inches of snow.
About an inch of snow is expected in Denver Monday before noon with a daily high near 18 degrees.
In the San Luis Valley, 7 to 12 inches of snow is expected with winds up to 35 mph.
Six to 14 inches of snow is forecast in Pueblo County and in Saguache County west of the Continental Divide, the weather service said.
Travel along the Interstate 25 corridor is expected to be very difficult through Monday, the winter warning said.