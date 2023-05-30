After over a month of construction, the new and improved Mount Cutler Trailhead parking lot, on North Cheyenne Canyon Road, has reopened to the public, according to a Tuesday news release.

Improvements to the old gravel lot include asphalt paving, defined parking spaces, an added curb and gutter to promote drainage as well as new trail signage, the release said.

Additionally, the project includes improvements to the Creekside trail, adding “enhanced sustainable access” to North Cheyenne Creek.

According to the city’s parks department, a contractor was hired in April to “improve and optimize” the popular trailhead in North Cheyenne Cañon Park, with the expectation of paving the lot and defining parking spaces to bring remedy to the historic “free for all.”

At the time North Cheyenne Cañon’s master plan was adopted in 2018, Mount Cutler was identified as one of the park's seven trailheads and in need of formalizing. Less than 2 miles up North Cheyenne Canyon Road from the main entrance, the trailhead is among the most sought after, also accessing the park's highest point, Mount Muscoco.