The Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted Friday afternoon that a moving truck had crashed into Fire Station 7, causing damage to the station and parked fire vehicles. 

Colorado Springs police officers in the area witnessed a U-Haul truck crash into the parking lot and building, said police spokeswoman Natashia Kerr. It appeared that the driver of the truck suffered a medical issue, she said, and was taken to a hospital. No one else was injured.

The fire station is located at Palmer Park Boulevard and North Academy Boulevard. The fire department is recommending motorists use extra caution during the police investigation.

