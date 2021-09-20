A cold-front swept into Colorado Monday and left a dusting of snow near Rabbit Ears Pass, the National Weather Service tweeted.
Temperatures on the front range are likely to reach highs in the 60s and 70s Monday but a freeze warning is issued overnight for higher elevations near Glenwood Springs and Edwards, the agency said.
What's this? Can it be? Yes, the latest system brought a little bit of snow over the northern peaks overnight. This image is from Rabbit Ears Pass @ColoradoDOT. It's not much but we will take it! Enjoy the cool, fall temperatures today! #COwx #UTwx pic.twitter.com/HFrpCcVQhv— NWS Grand Junction (@NWSGJT) September 20, 2021
"Again, it won't exactly be a blockbuster of a snowstorm, but it'll probably be enough that you'll be able to see the tops of the Front Range dusted in snow by Tuesday," Gazette news partner 9NEWS reported.