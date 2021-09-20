A cold-front swept into Colorado Monday and left a dusting of snow near Rabbit Ears Pass, the National Weather Service tweeted.

Temperatures on the front range are likely to reach highs in the 60s and 70s Monday but a freeze warning is issued overnight for higher elevations near Glenwood Springs and Edwards, the agency said.

"Again, it won't exactly be a blockbuster of a snowstorm, but it'll probably be enough that you'll be able to see the tops of the Front Range dusted in snow by Tuesday," Gazette news partner 9NEWS reported.