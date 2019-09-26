Mountain Metropolitan Transit is revving up weekend bus service on more than a dozen routes.
Starting next week, the transit agency will add Saturday evening service to 13 routes, according to a news release.
Buses will run until 9:30 p.m. on Routes 1 (Hillside-Hancock Plaza), 3 (Colorado Avenue), 4 (8th Street), 5 (Boulder Street — The Citadel), 7 (Pikes Peak Avenue), 9 (Cascade Avenue – University of Colorado at Colorado Springs), 11 (World Arena — Pikes Peak Community College), 19 (Nevada Avenue – Eagle Rock), 22 (Southborough), 23 (Tutt Boulevard via Powers Boulevard), 25 (Academy Boulevard), 27 (South Academy Boulevard — Pikes Peak Community College) and 39 (Corporate Drive — Voyager Parkway).
The frequency of Sunday bus service will also increase on five of those routes, the news release says. Buses will come every 30 minutes instead of every hour on Routes 1, 3, 5, 25 and 27.