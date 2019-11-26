Mountain Metropolitan Transit will add two more zero-emission buses to its fledgling electric fleet thanks to a $1.62 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
The transit authority has started the procurement process for a total of four electric buses, said Mountain Metro Director Craig Blewitt. Those vehicles likely won’t be on the roads until 2021 because it can take up to two years to receive them once an order is placed, Blewitt said.
“These four buses will serve as a demonstration project to assess the success of battery electric buses as part of Mountain Metro’s operations,” he said in an email.
The federal agency announced in a Monday news release that Mountain Metro’s proposal is one of nearly a hundred projects nationwide that will get some of the $423 million made available during this round of the Federal Transit Administration’s grant program for buses and bus facilities.
The new buses and charging stations paid for by the grant will be used to expand service on Route 23, which serves northeastern Colorado Springs and people who work along the Powers Boulevard corridor, Blewitt said. Weekday buses will arrive every 30 minutes, instead of every 60 minutes, and Sunday service will be added, he said.
Mountain Metro said in April that it would purchase its first electric buses with $2 million from a nearly $15 billion nationwide settlement from Volkswagen over claims that the German automaker cheated emissions tests and deceived customers. The transit agency initially hoped to use that money to replace three gas-powered buses with electric models; however, one of those vehicles couldn’t be replaced under the terms of the settlement because it had a new engine, so the Volkswagen payout will only pay for two electric buses, Blewitt said.
“Four is a good number for us for our test period,” he said.
The two buses funded by the settlement money will likely be used to improve service on routes 3, 5, 10, 11, 25 and 36. But transportation officials haven’t made that plan final, Blewitt said.