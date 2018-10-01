cf59e2ee332caf5be045f4610b914d62
This season's changes for Mountain Metropolitan Transit riders include two new routes, a new fare option and service improvements along two existing routes, according to a news release. 

Effective this week: 

• The new Route 18 now provides service along Union Boulevard from Boulder Street and Montebello Drive on weekdays at 45-minute intervals. Connections can be made from Route 5 (Boulder Street  to The Citadel mall) and Route 25 (North Academy Boulevard to Voyager Parkway). 

• A special 31-day pass is now available for passengers who are disabled, youths aged 6 to 18, and seniors age 60 and up. The pass costs $31. 

• Weekday frequencies on daytime runs of Route 1 (Hillside to Hancock Plaza) and Route 27 (South Academy Boulevard to Pikes Peak Community College) have increased from every 30 minutes to every 15 minutes. 

• The new Route 40, which started running in late August, also provides express-route service on Voyager Parkway from the transfer center to Pikes Peak Community College's Rampart Range Campus on weekdays at 30-minute intervals. Connections to Route 40 can be made from Route 25 and Route 39 (Corporate Drive to Voyager Parkway).

