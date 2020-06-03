Mountain Metro Transit is suspending two bus routes Monday to redirect buses to busier routes.
Adding buses to more popular routes is expected to help prevent the spread of coronavirus by ensuring riders aren't crowded together.
The agency is halting service to route 18, which serves Union Boulevard to Montebello Square, and route 38, which serves Montebello Square, UCHealth Memorial Hospital North and Children's Hospital Colorado Springs, according to a news release. Bus service on these routes could restart over the summer, said Wendy Patterson, Mountain Metro Transit operations administrator.
The reassigned buses will serve route 5, from the downtown terminal to the Citadel Mall, and route 11, in the downtown area, she said. The change will help limit the number of passengers on each bus to 10 people to follow federal and state guidelines, Patterson said.
Mountain Metro will not require passengers to wait for another bus if one has 10 people on board. But the increase in capacity on more popular routes will help keep bus ridership closer to the guidelines, she said. The agency has also placed bags over every other seat to help encourage social distancing, she said.
Overall ridership on Mountain Metro buses is down significantly from pre-coronavirus levels of 10,000 to 11,000 riders on an average weekday to 5,500 riders, she said. The agency is expecting $21 million in federal grant funding will help cover its revenue losses related to the coronavirus, she said.