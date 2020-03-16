Mountain Metropolitan Transit reduced bus service Monday because of a shortage of drivers reporting for work.
The transit service that provides 11,000 rides per weekday was short 14 drivers who opted to stay home because they were sick, said Craig Blewitt, director of the service. Blewitt could not say whether the drivers had coronavirus, but the transit staff has been instructed to stay home if they are sick, he said.
The staffing shortage is expected to last for several days and the agency expects to let the public know as soon as possible about other reductions, he said. The agency can usually fill its morning shifts to maintain service, even if it is low on staff, he said.
"We are trying to minimize the impact to the traveling public," Blewitt said.
The agency does not have plans to close down the public waiting rooms at its downtown bus terminal at this time, he said.
The following service reductions started at noon:
- Route no. 40 serving the north Pikes Peak Community College campus, also known as the Rampart Range campus, will stop running. The college is closed.
- Route no. 1 serving south Academy Boulevard and downtown will run every 30 minutes instead of every 15 minutes.
- Route no. 27 serving the Citadel Mall and the Pikes Peak Community College Centennial Campus will run every 30 minutes instead of every 15 minutes.