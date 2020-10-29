Three public bus system workers in Colorado Springs have tested positive for COVID-19 this week.
The sick employees, one bus driver and two others, work for RATP-Dev, Mountain Metro Transit’s fixed route contractor and have not been at work since Monday, a news release said.
Other employees who may have been exposed to the coronavirus are in self isolation, Mountain Metro Transit said in the statement.
El Paso County Public Health officials are investigating the outbreak and encourage riders who used fixed route bus services between Oct. 19 and Monday to monitor for coronavirus symptoms. Riders who have symptoms should get tested.
A coronavirus outbreak is defined as two or more confirmed cases within 14 days at the same facility.
To help prevent the spread of the virus, Mountain Metro buses are thoroughly cleaned and disinfected every evening, a news release said. Employees are also disinfecting seats, steering wheels, handles, buckles, stop request pull cords and other high-touch areas throughout the day.
Bus drivers and riders are all required to wear masks.