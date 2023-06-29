Mountain Metro Transit is building its fleet of environmentally friendly vehicles with a $3.2 million grant that will purchase six hybrid electric buses.

The agency was one of six in Colorado to win a portion of the grant funds dedicated to buses and bus facilities and low- or no-emission vehicles and received the largest allocation in the state, a news release said.

"The Federal Transit Administration said we had a great project and we presented the needs of our community very well," Mountain Metro said in a written statement. The agency made its case based on the need to replace older diesel buses.

Across the nation, 130 grants were announced Monday totaling about $1.7 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, according to a news release. The investment was expected to more than double the number of zero-emission buses in America. Over the next three years, the federal government expects to invest $5 billion more in public transit, the statement said.

Colorado Springs' can expect to see its portion of the investment in 2024 when the new buses are expected to join the Mountain Metro's fleet of 71.

As an agency, Mountain Metro is moving toward an entirely environmentally friendly fleet, Brian Vitulli, planning supervisor for the city's Transit Services Division said last year. But that will take time because diesel vehicles will be used until the end of their useful lives.

Last year the Mountain Metro Transit unveiled its first four electric buses, an investment paid for in part with settlement money with Volkswagen over claims that the automaker cheated on emissions tests.

The system is seeing investments as it recovers from a major fall in ridership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Mountain Metro's data shows from January through late June, ridership is 73.7% of pre-COVID ridership for the same five months of the year, the agency said in the statement.

Ridership is expected to see a bump this year because the state is funding free bus fares during June, July and August to help cut ozone emissions. So far in June the agency has seen 238,400 trips, up from 205,352 last June, the agency's data shows.

The new free downtown shuttle is also seeing ridership grow since it started serving riders in late May. During its first full month in June 2022 it provided about 4,200 rides and that grew through the summer. During March and April of this year it provided more than 10,000 rides, the most to date.

Cutting emissions is important to the region because it is at-risk of going into federal nonattainment status for air quality, a status that could come with additional rules to help address the issue.

The federal government measures nonattainment status by averaging the concentration of pollution of the fourth highest readings at two monitors in town, one in Manitou Springs and one at the Air Force Academy, said Andrew Gunning, executive director of the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments.

The area's average is 74 parts per billion, which is above the standard of 70 parts per billion, he said. The average could come down if the 2020 wildfires were not factored into the calculation, he said.

Transitioning to electric vehicles can help because cars contribute the most to local air pollution, but its too soon to tell whether they are helping yet, he said.

"We’ll know more in a few more years as EV acceptance continues to grow," he said.