Mountain Metropolitan Transit will expand its weekday bus service Thursday as its drivers report to work in increasing numbers, according to a news release from the bus service.
The operation was forced to cut back its route schedules because of a lack of available drivers when the company was hit with a COVID-19 outbreak a few weeks ago.
Seven drivers tested positive for the coronavirus in recent weeks, and more than a dozen other drivers had to self-isolate because of possible contact with the infected drivers, according to the company.
Now that many drivers are returning to work, most routes are scheduled to return to normal weekday service. Routes 1 and 27 will continue to run every 30 minutes instead of every 15, the company said.
Riders can get updated route information by visiting www.mmtransit.com or by calling (719) 385-RIDE (7433).