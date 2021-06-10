Traveling around Colorado Springs could get easier for commuters and tourists thanks to a new bus route the city plans to add for the east side of town starting Sunday, a city news release announced.
Route 37 will provide an express route from Hancock Plaza to the Colorado Springs Airport with one stop at Integration Loop, officials said. It will also serve a new facility for online retailer Amazon that is expected to open in July.
The route will run seven days a week starting at 6:15 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. when the last bus departs from the Colorado Springs Airport, the release said.
“This route will expand transportation options for both workers going to and from the new Amazon warehouse as well as visitors and Coloradans alike who are looking to fly in and out of the Colorado Springs Airport,” Craig Blewitt, director of Mountain Metropolitan Transit, said in the release.
Amazon intends to hire over 2,500 people to work at the warehouse in the airport's Peak Innovation Park. Plus, the Colorado Springs Airport served more than 700,000 passengers in 2020, according to city data.
“This new route will make the Colorado Springs Airport even more convenient for our travelers and create easier access to the area for our community," Greg Phillips, director of aviation for the city, said in the release. "We are thrilled for the benefits Route 37 will bring."