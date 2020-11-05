Mountain Metro Transit cut back bus schedules and reduced the number of routes offered after several more drivers entered self-isolation as of Thursday morning after a handful of employees tested positive for the coronavirus, a city spokeswoman said.
Five drivers tested positive for COVID-19 while an additional 13 drivers entered self isolating at the start of the week because they may have been exposed, said Vicki McCann, a spokeswoman for the agency. Since then, eight more drivers self-isolated in accordance with El Paso County Health Department protocol, McCann said.
The lack of available drivers forced the agency to cancel some routes and cut back schedules of other routes.
Cancellations included Route 14, which serves Downtown, route 15, which serves East Fountain to the Cheyenne Mountain Center, route 16, which serves Brookside Street, route 17, which serves 19th Street to Fillmore, and route 18 which serves Union Boulevard to Montebello Drive.
Other cancelled routes included route 35 and 40, which serve Pikes Peak Community College and route 38 which serves Memorial North and Children’s Hospital.
Scheduling will also cut back as the in-service routes offered during the week now will only include the routes typically offered Saturdays, McCann said.
The ADA paratransit service, which provides transit for people with disabilities, will not be cut, McCann said.
"Several drivers are expected to come out of self-isolation during the week of November 9th," McCann said. "Barring any new COVID cases, service should begin to be restored next week."
McCann said the number of restored routes would depend on how many drivers can come back to work.
Mountain Metro Transit's contractor RAPT Dev also plans to complete training for four new drivers that could start Nov. 16, she said.
To help prevent the spread of the virus, Mountain Metro buses are thoroughly cleaned and disinfected every evening, a news release said. Employees also disinfect seats, steering wheels, handles, buckles, stop request pull cords and other high-touch areas throughout the day.
Bus drivers and passengers are required to wear masks.
More information about canceled services can be found at coloradosprings.gov.