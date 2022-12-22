While many roads were quiet early Thursday morning as the arctic storm arrived in Colorado Springs, Mountain Metropolitan Transit buses ran after-hours routes to assist people seeking shelter from the cold, according to city spokesperson Elaine Sheridan.

Sheridan said the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management requested the buses, which "picked up several individuals and provided a warm ride to a shelter."

An overnight low of 1 degree at 12:30 a.m. steadily dropped to a new low of -6 by 8 a.m. in the city, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Wind chill values as cold as -30 degrees and light snow accumulations created dangerous conditions for anyone directly exposed to the elements.

The bus system, which generally operates from around 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, will continue to run all routes during normal hours Thursday. Apart from one bus breaking down, the icy conditions have had a marginal impact on services, Sheridan said.

"On a given day, we have about 60 buses (operating), so nothing unusual," Sheridan said. "We have had no major delays at all."

Because more frigid, potentially dangerous wind chills between -20 and -30 degrees are on the horizon, Sheridan said the city will meet to discuss operating another bus, with several more buses on standby, again Thursday night and early Friday morning.

"It's supposed to be colder tonight, so I'd be surprised if we didn't have at least one bus sitting there and ready to call out," Sheridan said.

Click or tap here to view a full map of Mountain Metropolitan Transit bus routes.