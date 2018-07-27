Andy Davis, a Conifer resident, was given a morning jolt that didn't come from a cup of coffee.
Davis said he woke up early Wednesday and was having coffee while getting ready for an early morning run. That’s when he noticed something moving.
“The mom of the mountain lions hopped up on the patio," Davis said in an interview with Denver TV station KDVR. "I reached over real slow to grab my phone and snap a couple pictures and then right behind her came the three babies.”
Davis said the mountain lions drank from a fountain and then left. See the footage Davis shot below. Head to KDVR.com for the full story.