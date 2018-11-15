A mountain lion cub was taken to a wildlife rehab center this week after it was recovered from a Walsenburg home where it had been fed human food, including bratwurst.
Possessing wild animals isn’t just illegal — it’s dangerous to the animals’ health, a Colorado Parks and Wildlife news release says.
Although sick from being fed the bratwurst, the kitten appeared to be otherwise healthy. Travis Sauder, a Parks and Wildlife district wildlife manager, retrieved the kitten from the home and sent it to Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation in Wetmore.
“But the incident could have turned out much differently since the kitten, estimated by wildlife biologists to be under six months of age, was fed human food when it probably was not yet weaned from its mother’s milk and may have only eaten regurgitated solids from its mother,” the release says.
Anyone who finds wildlife that might have been orphaned should leave the area and then call wildlife officials, the release says. Many mothers intentionally leave their young behind when startled — relying on their babies’ spotted fur to camouflage them — and will return when the area is safe.
The Walsenburg residents posted photos of the cub on social media Monday, the release says. They claimed they found it in a snowbank after a snowplow passed by and released it back to the wild after allowing it to “thaw out.”
But Sauder decided to check and found the cub at their home Tuesday.
“Wild animals do not need to ‘thaw out’ because they are equipped by nature to survive cold and snow,” Sauder said in the release. “When we do have orphaned wildlife, it’s important we get them to licensed rehabilitators who specialize in raising these wild animals, who know what to feed them and how to care for them so we can successfully release them back into the wild once they mature.”
The kitten was kept by humans for too long for it to be returned to where it was found.
“It had been almost 30 hours since it was picked up Monday and its mom would not be in the area any longer,” Sauder said. “This is why it’s vital to leave baby wildlife where you find them and call us immediately.”