Colorado Parks and Wildlife issued a temporary closure of Chavez Trail off of Beaver Brook Trail and Braille Nature Trail in Genesee Park after two mountain lions got in a brutal fight on Monday.
A group of hikers reported spotting a mortally wounded mountain lion in the area on Monday afternoon. After Colorado Parks and Wildlife arrived on the scene, a second group of hikers reported seeing another mountain lion in the area. It was then determined that a fight occurred between the mountain lions.
One female mountain lion died in the fight. She was estimated to weigh around 80 pounds, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The gender of the other mountain lion is unknown.
Be advised of trail closures (Chavez Trail off of Beaver Brook Trail & Braille Nature Trail) that remain in effect today at @denverparksrec’s Genesee Park due to mountain lion activity. pic.twitter.com/WAKzGjL2b8— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) June 25, 2019
Typically, mountain lions will fight other lions to protect their territory or home ranges. Female mountain lions are also known to be very protective over their young, as male lions are known to attack or eat their young. After conducting a field necropsy, wildlife officials determined this was not the case in this incident.
Wildlife officials plan to reopen the trail sometime today after a thorough inspection of the area is complete.
If you see a mountain lion out on the trails, do not run away from it. Make yourself look large by waving your arms, opening your jacket, and talking firmly and loudly. In most cases, a mountain lion will go away on its own. In the rare event that a mountain lion attacks, always fight back. Bear pepper spray, whistles, and air horns can also be used as a deterrent to mountain lion attacks.
Wildlife officials warn hikers to be alert on the trails and keep pets leashed, as Colorado has a strong mountain lion population. For more information on wildlife safety, click here.