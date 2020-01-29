According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife Spokesman Mike Porras, a mountain lion was found with tracking dogs and euthanized Monday after killing three dairy goats inside of a pen on a residential property. One of the goats was eaten.
Mountain lion habitat sits close to the residence, which is located off Ptarmigan Trail Road near Interstate 70 in Dillon, Colorado.
In this particular incident, the young male mountain lion was looking to establish his territory and survive by hunting food sources found within or near the residential area. Presenting a danger to human health and safety, officials made the decision to euthanize the mountain lion.
According to Porras, the number of mountain lion sightings and human conflicts are significantly increasing, with pets being a prime item on the menu. Some of the reports involve a mountain lion attacking or killing a pet, while others include sightings of a mountain lion feeding on elk or deer within residential areas.